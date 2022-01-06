Murder suspect surrenders

ELIZABETHTOWN — William James Purdie has been arrested and charged with murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 37-year-old from Clarkton had been named the suspect in the double-shooting on New Year’s Eve that left Ervin Junior Ripley dead and injured Debra Purdie, a release says.

Purdie surrenedered at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon. He had an appearance before a magistrate and was jailed without bail.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.