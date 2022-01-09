Suspect in November shooting arrested in South Carolina, returned to Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Curtis Sanders Cromartie has been arrested, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Cromartie faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting Nov. 6 on Mercer-Mill Road. The victim was treated for injuries at Bladen County Hospital.

Cromartie, 34, of Elizabethtown, was named a suspect and warrants obtained for his arrest. On Jan. 1 in South Carolina, Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Cromartie was jailed in Bladen County after appearing in District Court. Bail was set at $1 million.

