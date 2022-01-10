WearBlueDay is Tuesday for human trafficking awareness

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security encourages people to wear blue on Tuesday to spread awareness of human trafficking on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Human trafficking is is a form of slavery in which victims are forced to provide work or services commercially for the profit of another individual or organization, or forced into the sex trade.

“Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay on January 11th. To raise awareness of human trafficking, we invite the public to take photos of themselves, friends, family, and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media — Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram — along with our #WearBlueDay hashtag. Anyone can participate, all you need is a piece of blue clothing!” according to information posted on the USDHS’s website.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 260 reports of human trafficking cases in North Carolina in 2020, according to its website. The hotline was contacted 1,103 times in 2020 with 397 contacts from victims and survivors.

North Carolina’s large interstate system, agricultural communities, and multiple military units make the state vulnerable to trafficking, numerous experts have said over the years.

To report cases of human trafficking, call 911. If in a dangerous situation related to human trafficking, call 911. To reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

This story authored by The Robesonian.