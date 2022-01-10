ELIZABETHTOWN — On Dec. 29, Bladen was one of 24 counties in the state considered at a substantial level of community transmission for COVID-19.

Of more than 3,200 counties in the USA on Monday, fewer than that combined made up the low, moderate and substantial designations, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus has pivoted that much statistically, not just here but across the country. Howeve, for context, much of the rise is from the omnicron variant. And published reports from medical experts say it is more contagious but less virulent.

Numbers also back up that point.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, the state Department of Health and Human Services says there is availability of 64 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 21 percent of all hospital beds. The percentage of available ICU beds as well as all beds is up slightly from late last week.

In Bladen and its adjacent county neighbors, DHHS data from Wednesday to Monday indicates two people in the six counties have died and 6,571 positive tests have been recorded. Its a ratio far different than at any other point since the worldwide pandemic began in winter 2020.

In the county as well as throughout the state and nation, entities are reacting to the changing variables.

In January reports, Bladen County has logged one fatality and 551 positive tests. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 99 fatalities and 6,513 positive tests. At last report, there had been 5,779 recoveries.

Statewide on Monday, there had been 19,685 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 1,887,560 positive tests. There are 3,850 hospitalized across the state.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bladen has 447 active cases as of Monday. It and all 100 counties in the state is in the high transmission designation. The period measured is Jan. 2 to Saturday for case rate, and Dec. 31 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.8 percent (15,330) of the total population fully vaccinated and 58.3 percent (19,062) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.4 percent and 66.2 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,091 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,838 in Bladenboro; 836 in Clarkton; 658 in East Arcadia; 366 in White Oak; 322 in Tar Heel; 169 in Council; and 138 in Kelly.

There are 37 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 512 deaths and 57,539 cases; Robeson has had 460 deaths and 29,713 cases; Columbus has had 235 deaths and 11,590 cases; Sampson has had 145 deaths and 13,280 cases; and Pender has had 105 deaths and 10,695 cases — a total of 1,457 deaths and 122,817 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket of the state represents 7.9 percent of the deaths (1,556) and 6.8 percent of the cases (128,943).

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 60.1 million confirmed cases and 837,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 35.7 million.

There have been more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide and 307.5 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.