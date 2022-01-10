ELIZABETHTOWN — First day of classes for Bladen County Schools in 2022-23 will be Aug. 22.

The Board of Education on Monday evening voted unanimously for the proposed calendar. The year will have 178 instructional days, accumulating 1,059 hours; the district calculates 355 instructional minutes per day at minimum for each school.

Within the calendar are two weather days, which add 13 hours. The first semester will end on Dec. 16, with exams before Christmas and 79 instructional days in the books. The second semester begins Jan. 3, a Tuesday, and ends on June 2 after 99 instructional days.

Students have 11 days out for Christmas and New Year’s, and six days out for Easter.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.