ELIZABETHTOWN — Face coverings are mandatory to be worn in Bladen County Schools.

The Board of Education, at its monthly meeting on Monday, pushed the mandate into effect on a 5-4 vote. Chairman Vinston Rozier, Cory Singletary, Glenn McKoy, Gary Rhoda and Chris Clark were for the change; board members Alan West, Tim Benton, Roger Carroll, and Dennis Edwards were against.

The move comes one day after the district, through its Facebook and Twitter social media accounts, said students at East Bladen and West Bladen were changing to remote learning only for this week. There was no mention of that change before, during or after the action agenda item.

There were no stipulations for extracurricular activities, such as athletics, during discussion or in the printed version of the policy available to the public. The meeting moved forward to more agenda items. However, after a closed session, West brought up the athletics issue with face coverings.

Dr. Jason Atkinson said he would address the policy and that competitive athletics events operated under different guidance from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. That guidance could not be found Monday night at the NCHSAA website. The NCHSAA does have a document, last updated Dec. 21, that for the most part encourages vaccination and following the “Three W’s” as encouraged by DHHS; it is nowhere close to the lengthy rules set forth across all sports last year.

It is unclear if Atkinson could unilaterally make such a decision without another board meeting.

The NCHSAA allows member schools to operate games and face coverings policies as set forth by their districts. Rules for wearing face coverings during athletics events vary from district to district, even within leagues.

The meeting ended after about 90 minutes with no clarity for Wednesday’s home games at East Bladen and West Bladen, which are already under restrictions in fan attendance for those dates.

Last winter, this school board came under fire for its decisions regarding face coverings and athletics. It first said students would not be allowed to play, but later caved within hours of a protest against the move becoming public knowledge.

There have been schools throughout the county to land on the state Department of Health and Human Services list for clusters. The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

The next report is due out Tuesday afternoon. West Bladen was the only school listed last week.

The policy, as presented on the agenda documents, says all individuals to include students, employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status must wear face coverings inside the buildings at all times — with limited exceptions, such as for eating and drinking. The policy also includes school transportation vehicles, buses, vans, or other group transportation modes. Students are exempt from the policy if outside, or in personal vehicles on school property.

The policy does say, in crowded outdoor environments, face coverings are required.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.