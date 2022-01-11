Getting lit! Roundabout between high school, college will be closed Wednesday

DUBLIN — The roundabout between West Bladen High School and Bladen Community College adjacent to Champs, handling traffic on N.C. 41 and N.C. 410, will be closed Wednesday for the day.

The state Department of Transportation says work will be done between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The DOT crews will be installing street lighting.

Drivers will be familiar with past closure detour routes that use N.C. 131, Center Road and Pleasant Grove Church Road, depending on from which direction motorists are traveling.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.