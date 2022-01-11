Bladen County Schools virtual learning option reopened; application deadline Jan. 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — An application window for students to get virtual instruction from Bladen County Schools has been created and will last until Jan. 28.

The school district is responding to reports of more cases of COVID-19.

The Board of Education met Monday evening in regular session. Among the first things to happen was an open public forum time and the request was made immediately. Dr. Jason Atkinson, the superintendent, said he had planned to address the subject during his report later in the meeting with such an opportunity being extended.

Students can continue to attend schools in person. The board, during this meeting, took its monthly vote — as mandated by the law — on face covering options and chose to go back to requiring them for anyone in school system facilities. This week, East Bladen and West Bladen high schools have gone a step further to virtual learning.

A release late Monday from the district says planned virtual instruction “provides an opportunity for students that have an underlying medical condition or that reside with someone who is at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to attend school virtually.”

Applications are available at each school, and on the school district website. Supporting documentation is required, and is listed on the application.

Students have to qualify, per a plan approved in September by the board. It is available to all from kindergarten through 12th grade. The district only allows 10 percent from each school to learn virtually. Courses being taken at Bladen Community College are only a virtual option if designated by the college, the district release says.

Virtual students accepted are required to have access to high-speed internet connection, and they will not be provided a school-issued digital device. For the entirety of the school day, these students must have their webcam enabled and on, wear school uniforms, and be in the presence of an adult, at least age 21. These students do not get meal delivery or transportation to and from school.

