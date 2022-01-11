MLK Parade is Monday; sheriff of Pitt County is grand marshal

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Elizabethtown is taking registrations for Monday’s event.

Paula Dance, the sheriff of Pitt County, is the grand marshal. When elected in 2018 she became the first woman of African descent to become sheriff in the state, the N.C. Sheriff’s Association says. Dance spent the previous eight years in the department of 330-plus employees she now leads.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. The theme this year, a release says, is “Advancing The Dream: A Time to Reflect, Imagine, and Build the Future.”

Registration can be done by emailing Arthur Bullock at abullock1951@gmail.com. He is the chairman of the parade committee, along with co-chairwoman Natasha B. Cromartie.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.