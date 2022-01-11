ELIZABETHTOWN — Candidate filing for the 2022 midterms is set to resume Feb. 24 and close at noon on March 4, three judges declared Tuesday.

Superior Court Judges Graham Shirley, Nathaniel J. Poovey and Dawn M. Layton affixed their signatures to the decree following a short trial held in Raleigh at the Campbell University School of Law last week. Their decision was unanimous. An appeal to the state Supreme Court is expected next.

Poovey and Shirley are registered Republicans, while Layton is a Democrat. Four of the seven state Supreme Court justices are registered Democrats. One of those is up for reelection and, should this matter come before the court, will be asked to recuse himself because of “his own electability” that “creates a situation where his own impartiality may reasonably be questioned.”

Maps would need to be finalized — whether under the enacted plans or with court-ordered changes — by Feb. 18 to carry out a mid-May primary, according to the State Board of Elections.

The proceeding was a directive by the state Supreme Court, which last month ordered a trial on redistricting lawsuits be held and delayed the March 8 primary until May 17. The three judges had previously declined to block the use of the maps.

The lawsuit, a consolidation of cases brought by plaintiffs against the General Assembly, argued boundaries contain unlawful gerrymanders that should be replaced for upcoming elections. During the trial, attorneys for the advocacy groups and voters who sued to overturn the maps warned democracy will be harmed with inaction by the judges. A lawyer for the Republican legislators defending the lines said the same holds true if the panel was to have thrown them out.

As the trial closed, Shirley said, “These are contentious issues.”

In a 260-page ruling, the judges wrote, “This court neither condones the enacted maps nor their anticipated potential results. Despite our disdain for having to deal with issues that potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our state to ridicule, this court must remind itself that these maps are the result of a democratic process.”

In one of the most bizzare twists of election history, the filing period for the midterm cycle that was to start on Dec. 6 was stopped, resumed, and was stopped again all in less than three days. More than 1,400 candidates statewide had already taken care of their business in filing paperwork and fees. Those stand when the period resumes, or they can remove their names with an option to file for other offices.

The list here thus far is headed by Dublin Republican William Brisson seeking to retain his District 22 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. Jon David, the Republican district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties making up District 15, has filed for reelection.

Those turning in paperwork and fees so far also include:

• Bladen County commissioners: Arthur Bullock, Democrat in District 1; Charles Ray Peterson, Republican in District 2; the Rev. Cameron McGill, Republican in District 3.

• Bladen County Board of Education: Cory Singletary, Democrat in countywide at-large; Gary Rhoda, Democrat in District 1; Vince Rozier, Democrat in countywide at-large.

• Clerk of Superior Court: Althea Dixon Weaver, Democrat; Jason Britt, Republican; Cristin Hursey, Republican.

• Bladen County Register of Deeds: Beverly T. Parks, Republican.

• Bladen County Sheriff: Gary S. Edwards, Republican.

Previously, the mailing of absentee ballots statewide was to begin Friday; voter registration deadline for the primary was Feb. 11; early voting was to start Feb. 17; the deadline to request absentee ballots was March 1; early voting was to end March 5; absentee ballots return deadline was March 8; and the primary was March 8.

All those dates have been reset by the state Board of Elections. The mailing of absentee ballots statewide begins March 28; voter registration deadline is April 22; early voting starts April 28; the deadline to request absentee ballots is May 10; early voting ends May 14; absentee ballots return deadline and the primary are May 17.

In addition to offices specific to Bladen County listed above, voters here in 2022 will be choosing representation to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, judges in District and Superior courts, the DA, the state Senate, and the state House.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.