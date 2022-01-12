Coronavirus: One death, 548 active cases, three adds to clusters and outbreaks

ACTIVES • 548: Wednesday. • 306: Jan. 5. • 114: Dec. 29. • 66: Dec. 22. • 68: Dec. 15. • 67: Dec. 8. • 64: Dec. 1. • 51: Nov. 24. • 36: Nov. 17. • 38: Nov. 10. • 47: Nov. 3. • 54: Oct. 29. Active cases, per Bladen County Health Department.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s humbling week battling COVID-19 includes the second fatality of the year, 548 active cases as of Wednesday, and three additions to the state’s report on outbreaks and clusters.

An elementary school is back on the cluster list, and a nursing home and the county jail have been added to the outbreak log. The county remains one of 100 in the state and nearly 3,200 nationwide that is considered an area of high community transmission, according to the CDC.

The week began with the county public schools changing East Bladen and West Bladen high schools to remote learning through Friday. Monday night, the Board of Education made face coverings mandatory in all facilities for the rest of the month until the February meeting.

Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services report on outbreaks and clusters included:

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, one staff member, two residents.

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, six staff, one resident.

• Bladen County Detention Center, no staff, two inmates.

• Bladenboro Primary, three staff, nine children.

• West Bladen High, no staff, 14 children.

Bladenboro Primary had been on the list prior to the holidays, then was off of it last week. The Elizabethtown nursing home is new to the list. The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

According to the Bladen County Health Department’s update on Wednesday, there are 548 active cases. A week earlier, the department reported 306, and a week before that 114.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its website Wednesday, Bladen County had 407 active cases. As recently as Dec. 29, it was 11.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.9 percent (15,334) of the total population fully vaccinated and 58.3 percent (19,077) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.4 percent and 66.3 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

The CDC has all 100 counties in the state in the high designation for community transmission. The period measured is Jan. 4 to Monday for case rate, and Jan. 2 to Saturday for percent positivity.

Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 100 fatalities, 6,604 positive tests and 5,956 recoveries. There have been 642 positive tests and 283 recoveries in January reports. On Wednesday, 10 were hospitalized.

Statewide, there have been 19,763 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 1,930,710 positive tests. There are 4,098 hospitalized across the state.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 63 percent of the ventilators, 13 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,133 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,866 in Bladenboro; 857 in Clarkton; 666 in East Arcadia; 372 in White Oak; 325 in Tar Heel; 170 in Council; and 139 in Kelly.

There are 37 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In Bladen County, ages for 44 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 61 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 51 percent are white, 27 percent are suppressed, and 22 percent are “other.”

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 7 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 18 percent, ages 17-and-under has 17 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 59 percent are white, 22 percent are black, 15 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 512 deaths and 58,692 cases; Robeson has had 464 deaths and 30,247 cases; Columbus has had 235 deaths and 11,723 cases; Sampson has had 145 deaths and 13,541 cases; and Pender has had 105 deaths and 10,909 cases — a total of 1,461 deaths and 125,112 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.9 percent of the state’s deaths (1,561) and 6.8 percent of the cases (131,716).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (7,266) and 47 percent of the cases (908,221) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,341 deaths and 211,412 positive cases, Gaston County has had 668 deaths and 50,612 cases, Rowan County has had 505 deaths and 32,039 cases, Union County has had 402 deaths and 46,880 cases, Cabarrus County has had 387 deaths and 42,857 cases — a total of 3,303 deaths and 383,800 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 936 deaths and 199,642 cases, Johnston County has had 351 deaths and 42,152 cases, Durham County has had 272 deaths and 49,393 cases, and Orange County has had 113 deaths and 16,740 cases — a total of 1,672 deaths and 307,927 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 957 deaths and 87,716 cases, Forsyth County has had 637 deaths and 69,212 cases, Randolph County has had 347 deaths and 26,730 cases, and Davidson County has had 350 deaths and 32,836 cases — a total of 2,291 deaths and 216,494 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 62.5 million confirmed cases and 843,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 36 million.

There have been more than 5.5 million deaths worldwide and 314.8 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.