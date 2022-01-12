Town Council moves forward on $13.6 million upgrade to sewer system

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here on Monday pushed the ball forward on a $13.6 million project to upgrade Elizabethtown’s sewer system.

The project is separate from a more comprehensive regional upgrade in the works.

“We’ll have a state of the art facility, and a heck of a legacy to leave when we’re all out of here,” Town Manager Dane Rideout said in wrapping up his presentation to the council.

Passed unanimously, the action on Monday establishes a document from which transactions can take place. This includes paying an engineering firm already on the clock, starting design of the product, property procurement and the start of construction.

The town’s work is buoyed by money from the American Rescue Plan Act, commonly referred to as ARPA.

The upgrades are on a timeframe for completion in December 2024.

Other business from the meeting included:

• Introductions. Stephen Duffy is the director of Public Works and Engineering Services, and Rusty Worley is the director of Planning and Zoning.

Duffy’s position is a merger of Geospatial Information Systems, known as GIS, and public works. He oversees street maintenance, public utilities, solid waste collection and disposal, wastewater treatment, parks and recreation, and equipment repair and fleet management.

“He’s an out-of-the-box thinker,” Rideout told the council.

Worley is responsible for development, planning, economic development, zoning, code enforcement and other related programs. He’ll also provide technical information to the permitting of land uses within the town, and the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

“We’re excited about the direction we’re about to go,” Rideout said.

• Retreat. Town Council will meet in a budget retreat on March 15. That’s pushed back a month and allows for comprehension of just released ARPA guidance, and possible relief from the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

• Strategic planning. Rideout said the county “did their strategic planning and had less than 10 people show up. We’re going the survey route.” More information is expected to be released to town residents in the coming weeks.

• Airport. Two projects are moving forward at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, one for upgrades to the runway and the other as part of a master plan. The town is seeking to engage military leaders in hopes of retaining connections that could generate revenue, but also for fiscal support due to the damages caused by aircraft — Ospreys mainly — using the field.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.