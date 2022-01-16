Coronavirus: Bladen exceeds 1,000 cases for January, 600 active

ELIZABETHTOWN — The CDC on Saturday listed Bladen County with 633 active cases of COVID-19, and the state report indicates more than 1,000 positive tests have been recorded in January reports.

Typically having been under the Bladen County Health Department, the actives number was up 85 over the county total listed Wednesday afternoon. The county has not released another report since Wednesday, and in recent months has gone to once-a-week updates.

On Wednesday, the CDC had Bladen at 407 active cases — 226 fewer than three days later.

Not surprisingly, the county was listed for a high level of community transmission, as were all 99 other counties in the state. In fact, only 12 counties of 3,220 nationwide were anything but high levels of community transmission — all in the area among Kansas, Idaho and the Dakotas.

The period measured is Jan. 8 to Friday for case rate, and Jan. 6 to Wednesday for percent positivity.

Context matters, however, in consideration of the latest surge coming from the less virulent omicron variant — which has been compared closer to a common cold than the original more lethal coronavirus infection, or the delta variant.

The CDC says Bladen County has 47.8 percent (15,631) of the total population fully vaccinated and 59.6 percent (19,503) partially vaccinated. That’s up 297 from Wednesday to Saturday in full vaccinations. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 54.3 percent and 67.4 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

The struggles throughout the county have especially hit hard in the Bladen County Schools system. On Friday, Bladen Lakes Primary School was remote learning only due to availability of staff. That culminated a week in which both West Bladen and East Bladen high schools were remote learning all week, and the Board of Education voted on Monday to return to mandatory face coverings in all district facilities by anyone inside.

In addition, Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services listed West Bladen and Bladenboro Primary on the cluster list. The outbreak list included Bladen East Health and Rehab, Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and the Bladen County Detention Center. A new list is due on Tuesday.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 100 fatalities, 6,995 positive tests and at least 5,956 recoveries. There have been 1,033 positive tests in January reports.

Statewide, there have been 19,903 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 2,011,302 positive tests. On Friday, there were 4,381 hospitalized across the state.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 62 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 18 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,312 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,966 in Bladenboro; 916 in Clarkton; 687 in East Arcadia; 390 in White Oak; 343 in Tar Heel; 186 in Council; and 148 in Kelly.

There are 37 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 513 deaths and 60,683 cases; Robeson has had 464 deaths and 31,439 cases; Columbus has had 235 deaths and 12,090 cases; Sampson has had 145 deaths and 14,042 cases; and Pender has had 105 deaths and 11,272 cases — a total of 1,462 deaths and 129,526 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.8 percent of the state’s deaths (1,562) and 6.8 percent of the cases (136,521).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.9 percent of the deaths (7,344) and 46.8 percent of the cases (941,654) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,369 deaths and 216,517 positive cases, Gaston County has had 672 deaths and 51,897 cases, Rowan County has had 512 deaths and 32,786 cases, Union County has had 403 deaths and 48,328 cases, Cabarrus County has had 393 deaths and 43,918 cases — a total of 3,349 deaths and 393,446 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 939 deaths and 211,060 cases, Johnston County has had 363 deaths and 44,106 cases, Durham County has had 274 deaths and 52,368 cases, and Orange County has had 113 deaths and 17,711 cases — a total of 1,689 deaths and 325,245 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 964 deaths and 90,012 cases, Forsyth County has had 641 deaths and 71,622 cases, Randolph County has had 348 deaths and 27,502 cases, and Davidson County has had 353 deaths and 33,827 cases — a total of 2,306 deaths and 222,963 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 65.3 million confirmed cases and 849,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 36.8 million.

There have been more than 5.5 million deaths worldwide and 325.4 million cases.

