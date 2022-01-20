Home News Bladen C.C. to close campus News Bladen C.C. to close campus January 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is closing its campus Friday through Sunday, due to the weather forecast. The college reopens Monday. Updates will be made available at the college website bladencc.edu. This story authored by the Bladen Journal. View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 25.5 ° C 26.1 ° 24.5 ° 78 % 0kmh 0 % Mon 25 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 24 ° Thu 29 ° Fri 24 °