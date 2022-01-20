ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was preparing for a second winter storm in five days on Thursday.

Forecasts from the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service, at 2 p.m. today, placed Bladen in an ice storm warning section that also includes Columbus, Pender, Brunswick, New Hanover and Onslow counties nearby. Sampson and Duplin counties were in a winter storm warning, and Robeson and Cumberland counties were under a winter weather advisory.

At Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, the temperature was 57 degrees and headed down. The overnight low into Friday was expected to be 27 degrees, with rain starting in the last hours of daylight and lasting until Friday night. Over that time period, it is expected to change to freezing rain after 3 a.m. Friday, come in the form of freezing rain and sleet prior to 10 p.m. Friday, and then become snow and sleet between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday. If still falling after 11 p.m., it is expected to be snow.

The chance of precipitation goes up to 80 percent Friday and Friday night. It is 50 percent Thursday.

The high temperature Friday is forecast to be 30 degrees with a low into Saturday morning of 22 degrees. Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with a high of 36 degrees. The low Saturday into Sunday morning is forecast to be 21 degrees.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com.