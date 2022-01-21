ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remains in an ice storm warning area as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasts from the Wilmington office of the NWS also includes in that area Pender, Brunswick, New Hanover and Onslow counties nearby. Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson and Duplin counties are in a winter storm warning.

At Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, the temperature was 31 degrees — a 26-degree drop from 24 hours earlier. The overnight low into Saturday is expected to be 23 degrees, with freezing rain likely after 4 p.m. Chance of the precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night, the NWS says freezing rain and sleet becomes all snow after 11 p.m. Chance of the precipitation is 80 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation is 1 to 3 inches.

Saturday’s forecast is for mostly cloudy, becoming sunny, and a high of 36 degrees. The next prediction of precipitation is Tuesday, when the morning low of 32 degrees will give way to a high of 51 degrees. That chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

The following are numbers to call if power goes out:

• Four County EMC, 888-368-7289.

• Duke Energy, 800-419-6356.

• South River EMC, 800-338-5530.

• Brunswick EMC, 800-682-5309.

Should Bladen residents see issues with trees blocking roadways or power-line hazards, call the Emergency Operations Center at 910-862-7831 or 910-862-7808.

The following are reported closures, delays or cancellations:

• Town of Elizabethtown, offices closed Friday.

• Bladen County offices, closed Friday.

• Town of White Lake, offices closed Friday.

• Cape Fear Valley outpatient clinics, with exception of Bladen ExpressCare. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Bladen County Solid Waste, closed Friday and Saturday.

• Bladen County Schools, remote learning Friday.

• Lil’ Knights basketball, canceled Saturday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com.