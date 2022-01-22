ELIZABETHTOWN — Light snow fell for a little more than 11 hours Friday into Saturday, allowing residents in Bladen County to awaken to a light dusting of snow.

It began about 5:30 Friday evening and lasted until about 5 Saturday morning, according to recordings at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field. The temperature dropped from 28 to 24 degrees during that time, and precipitation measured was less than an inch.

At and just after 7 a.m., power was out for less than 100 served by Four County Electric Membership Corp. There were none for Duke Energy, South River EMC or Brunswick EMC, according to outage maps.

Hazardous road conditions are expected to last throughout the day and into the night, the National Weather Service office in Wilmington said in its forecast. Temperature will only reach the mid-30s, and the lows Saturday night will dip into the teens.

It will be the coldest night of the year.

If any thawing happens Saturday, a refreeze is surely expected overnight. The mid-40s temperature for Sunday will help thaw more.

The NWS had forecast Bladen County for 2 to 3 inches of snow. Amounts varied. Reports indicated about 3 inches in Lumberton, Kinston and Raleigh. A dusting covered the ground in Pender County.

A little heavier snow amounts were in a pocket that extended toward the northeastern part of the state and the Tidewater area of Virginia. There was 2 to 3 inches in the Charlotte area.

At North Topsail Beach, icicles and sleet covered waterfront piers.

The state Department of Transportation reported snow or ice of some level throughout the state.

