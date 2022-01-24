ELIZABETHTOWN — The Agriculture and Forest Landowners meeting hosted by the Bladen County Agricultural District is Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held in person, or through the internet application Zoom, at the Powell Melvin Agricultural Services Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. Registration is due by Feb. 7; call 910-862-4591, or for the Zoom, register at go.ncsu.edu/bladenvad.

Topics to be covered include right to farm law and what it means to farmers; benefits of the Voluntary Ag District; the farm bill and Farm Services Agency; and the Visit NC Farm app. There will be presentations by the N.C. Forest Service, Bladen County Tax Office, the beaver management program, Soil & Water Conservation District on stream debris removal, and the agribusiness program of Bladen Community College.

Lunch will be sponsored by Bladen County Farm Bureau and the Cape Fear Farm Credit Union.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.