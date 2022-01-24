Commissioners ask for school update, take a step toward 2022-23 budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners are asking the Board of Education for a progress report on the new school to be built in Tar Heel.

The invite is to the county commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 21. The board meets thrice before then, including Wednesday in special session about the strategic plan, on Feb. 7 in regular session, and in special session on Feb. 10 about American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 11 a.m. in the Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field.

At its second monthly meeting in January, the county board was urged to act by immediate past chairman Charles Ray Peterson. His concerns lie with the county’s fiscal responsibility.

Previously, he expressed that concern and another related to Rusty Worley, the director of maintenance and a key liaison for Bladen County Schools in the district, changing jobs. He now works for the town of Elizabethtown.

Students going to the new school should reap the benefits of a state-of-the-art education environment, complete with green initiatives on the cutting edge. But rather than a $22 million project anchored by a $15 million state grant, it now is expected with upgrades to reach $47,142,022 anchored by $40 million of state taxpayer money.

Passage of the state budget at the General Assembly allowed an avenue for the commissioners to qualify for $40 million on the project from the Needs-Based Public Schools Capital Fund.

County commissioners were urged to move quickly in the event available funds went first-come first-served. With all financial responsibility tied to the county commissioners rather than the school board, Peterson said he simply wanted to know where things stood for a project that plans to shutter Plain View Elementary and welcome students into a K-8 school in fall 2023 — now just 18 months away.

“It’s time for the commissioners to be alarmed,” Peterson said.

Significant discussion ensued before and after Peterson’s motion, which passed unanimously.

In other matters, the board approved an eight-item consent agenda; recognized 18 for service to the county; were presented three departmental updates; and moved forward on a proposed calendar to develop the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The latter will include survey questions, followed by a Feb. 21 pre-budget hearing; a May 9 special meeting to present the recommended budget; and a public hearing June 6. The May and June dates are tentative; more dates may be added.

Three employees were recognized with 30 or more years of service to the county. Retiring on Dec. 31 were Willie McLaughlin of General Services and Emily Bronson of the Department of Social Services, each with 31 years; and Phil Corbett, of the Sheriff’s Office, with 30 years. Also retiring at the end of the year were Debra Jones of DSS, 17 years; Linda Clark, Economic Development, 17 years; and James Hilburn, Animal Control, four years.

The county also recognized years of service for a dozen employees. That included Becky Culbreth, Health Department, 25 years; Dale Clewis, Information Technologies, 20 years; Penny Britt, Communications at Sheriff’s Office, 20 years; Jill Sampson, DSS, 15 years; Tenecia Johnson, DSS, 15 years; Andrea Singletary, Health Department, 15 years; Wendy Martin, Register of Deeds, 10 years; James Monroe, Sheriff’s Office, 10 years; Crystal Rogers, DSS, five years; Timothy Brown, Emergency Medical Services, five years; Daniel Miller, Sheriff’s Office, five years; Gary Turlington, Sheriff’s Office, five years.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Conact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.