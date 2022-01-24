Coronavirus: Bladen vaccinations jump double-digit percentage points, cases in January up to 2,299

ACTIVES • 962: Jan. 19. • 548: Jan. 12. • 306: Jan. 5. • 114: Dec. 29. • 66: Dec. 22. • 68: Dec. 15. • 67: Dec. 8. • 64: Dec. 1. • 51: Nov. 24. • 36: Nov. 17. • 38: Nov. 10. • 47: Nov. 3. • 54: Oct. 29. Active cases, per Bladen County Health Department.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fewer than 5,000 in this county of 29,606 have yet to get at least one shot of vaccine against COVID-19.

And nearly 2,300 this month alone have tested positive.

In the Monday website reporting for the CDC, a jump was recorded here from five days earlier of nearly 13 percent for fully vaccinated individuals and a 21 percent increase for partial vaccinations. Previously over the past several months, numbers were ticking upward by tenths of a percentage point.

Three more fatalities have been logged for the county, the state Department of Health and Human Services records showed on Monday. That makes five reported this month, and 103 since the pandemic began. The January case total has climbed to 2,299 — 28 percent of the 8,261 since the pandemic began.

Recoveries numbered 6,547 in last week’s county Health Department report.

Statewide, there have been 20,289 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 2,290,179 positive tests, and on Monday there were 4,896 hospitalized, DHHS said.

By way of context, the original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 964 positive tests in August. Omnicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

On the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only five of 3,220 counties were not listed as high community transmission. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Jan. 16 to Saturday for case rate, and Jan. 14 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 60.9 percent (19,916) of the total population fully vaccinated and 80.9 percent (25,183) partially vaccinated. Those numbers on Wednesday of last week were 47.8 percent (15,654) of the total population fully vaccinated and 59.8 percent (19,580) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.1 percent and 86.9 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,792 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,257 in Bladenboro; 1,075 in Clarkton; 807 in East Arcadia; 447 in White Oak; 389 in Tar Heel; 222 in Council; and 170 in Kelly.

There are 39 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 34 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In Bladen County, ages for 48 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 18 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 65 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 47 percent are white, 28 percent are “other,” and 25 percent are suppressed.

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 7 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 18 percent, ages 17-and-under has 18 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 57 percent are white, 22 percent are black, 17 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 514 deaths and 69,190 cases; Robeson has had 469 deaths and 35,647 cases; Columbus has had 235 deaths and 14,059 cases; Sampson has had 146 deaths and 16,273 cases; and Pender has had 105 deaths and 13,179 cases — a total of 1,469 deaths and 148,348 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.7 percent of the state’s deaths (1,572) and 6.8 percent of the cases (156,609).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.1 percent of the deaths (7,524) and 47.2 percent of the cases (1,081,997) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,405 deaths and 246,990 positive cases, Gaston County has had 692 deaths and 57,613 cases, Rowan County has had 523 deaths and 36,461 cases, Union County has had 413 deaths and 54,370 cases, Cabarrus County has had 410 deaths and 49,374 cases — a total of 3,443 deaths and 444,808 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 954 deaths and 249,842 cases, Johnston County has had 367 deaths and 51,052 cases, Durham County has had 277 deaths and 60,743 cases, and Orange County has had 114 deaths and 21,049 cases — a total of 1,712 deaths and 382,686 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 986 deaths and 103,041 cases, Forsyth County has had 668 deaths and 81,738 cases, Randolph County has had 357 deaths and 31,327 cases, and Davidson County has had 358 deaths and 38,197 cases — a total of 2,369 deaths and 254,303 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 70.7 million confirmed cases and 866,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 39.5 million.

There have been more than 5.5 million deaths worldwide and 352.5 million cases.

