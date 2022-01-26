ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School has transitioned today to remote instruction and will continue in that manner through the rest of the week.

The Bladen County Schools district office, in a release, said the move was “due to an extensive number of staff members who have had to be out today due to sickness and limited availability of substitutes.”

Additionally, the release said, “Any students who arrive on campus by bus or car will be served breakfast at the school this morning and will be dismissed by 9:00 AM to return home. Students should check their classes in Canvas for assignments. We appreciate your patience as everyone works through these difficult times together. If there are any questions, please contact the school.”

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.