Blood drive Thursday afternoon at courthouse

ELIZABETHTOWN — An emergency blood drive is being held Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bladen County Courthouse, hosted by the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center.

Photo identification is mandatory. Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal beforehand.

The first 10 donors will receive a $5 gift card to Barefoot Brew. All can enter to win a Google Mini Nest. Everyone gets a free T-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment call 910-862-6702 or email Maria Edwards at medwards@bladenco.org.

Any donors age 16 must have a personal consent form signed in black ink.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.