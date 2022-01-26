Coronavirus: Eight schools, two nursing homes, jail on cluster list; fatality total in January up to seven

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three schools were added to the state’s cluster list this week, pushing to eight the number from Bladen County.

The trio of additions were Bladenboro Middle, Elizabethtown Middle and Clarkton School of Discovery. East Bladen High this week, which was already on the list, changed to remote learning on Wednesday due to a shortage of teachers and their substitutes.

Two more fatalities have been logged this week in the county. That makes seven this month, and 105 since the pandemic began. The positive tests total for the month rose to 2,363; it is 8,325 since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there have been 20,440 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 2,323,482 positive tests, and on Monday there were 5,090 hospitalized, DHHS said.

The original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 964 positive tests in August. Omnicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

The Tuesday report from the state Department of Health and Human Services report on outbreaks and clusters included:

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, 10 staff members, one resident.

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 11 staff, 15 residents.

• Bladen County Detention Center, no staff, two inmates.

• Bladenboro Primary, three staff, nine children.

• Elizabethtown Primary, one staff, five children.

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, four staff, nine children.

• Clarkton School of Discovery, one staff, five children.

• Bladenboro Middle, one staff, 33 children.

• Elizabethtown Middle, no staff, five children.

• West Bladen High, no staff, 14 children.

• East Bladen High, one staff, 13 children.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

On the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only seven of 3,220 counties were not listed as high community transmission. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Jan. 18 to Monday for case rate, and Jan. 16 to Saturday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 60.9 percent (19,924) of the total population fully vaccinated and 77.1 percent (25,213) partially vaccinated. The partial vaccination percentage was 80.9 on Monday; 30 have been added since. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.1 percent and 87 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 64 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 18 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,807 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,285 in Bladenboro; 1,097 in Clarkton; 811 in East Arcadia; 450 in White Oak; 389 in Tar Heel; 224 in Council; and 173 in Kelly.

There are 40 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 34 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In Bladen County, ages for 48 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 18 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 65 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 47 percent are white, 28 percent are “other,” and 25 percent are suppressed.

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 7 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 18 percent, ages 17-and-under has 18 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 57 percent are white, 22 percent are black, 17 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 515 deaths and 70,677 cases; Robeson has had 479 deaths and 36,138 cases; Columbus has had 239 deaths and 14,289 cases; Sampson has had 147 deaths and 16,468 cases; and Pender has had 106 deaths and 13,330 cases — a total of 1,486 deaths and 150,902 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.8 percent of the state’s deaths (1,591) and 6.9 percent of the cases (159,227).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37 percent of the deaths (7,573) and 47.4 percent of the cases (1,101,529) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,420 deaths and 251,866 positive cases, Gaston County has had 696 deaths and 58,517 cases, Rowan County has had 527 deaths and 37,095 cases, Union County has had 416 deaths and 55,199 cases, Cabarrus County has had 411 deaths and 50,056 cases — a total of 3,470 deaths and 452,733 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 958 deaths and 254,935 cases, Johnston County has had 368 deaths and 51,743 cases, Durham County has had 278 deaths and 62,073 cases, and Orange County has had 115 deaths and 21,774 cases — a total of 1,719 deaths and 390,525 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 986 deaths and 104,506 cases, Forsyth County has had 673 deaths and 82,989 cases, Randolph County has had 363 deaths and 31,929 cases, and Davidson County has had 362 deaths and 38,847 cases — a total of 2,384 deaths and 258,271 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 72.4 million confirmed cases and 874,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 40 million.

There have been more than 5.6 million deaths worldwide and 360.8 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.