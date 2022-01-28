Winter weather threat: Closings, cancellations, postponements

ELIZABETHTOWN — The threat of inclement weather overnight Friday into Saturday has led to a number of changes.

The following are those reported:

• Bladen County Solid Waste: All sites closed Saturday; normal operations resume Monday.

• Lil Knights: No activities Saturday at West Bladen High; resumes the following Saturday and finishes Feb. 12. On Feb. 4, all Lil Knights get in free to see West Bladen play Midway if accompanied by a paying adult to the game.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.