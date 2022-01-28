Coronavirus: Testing site to remain closed; vaccinations are available

FAYETTEVILLE — Drive-through testing at Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North will remain closed next week.

Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company to Bladen County Hospital, said Friday there are supply issues. The site previously has been open Tuesdays and Fridays since late October.

The vaccination clinic there is open. The address is 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.

At all testing locations in the Cape Fear Valley system, COVID-19 tests are only for those showing symptoms. A release says, “Patients who would like a COVID-19 test for travel, return to school, or possible exposure will not be tested at these locations.”

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.