CLARKTON — Lawmen are seeking information on the disappearance of an enclosed trailer.

A gray 2011 Lark trailer was stolen in an area off U.S. 701 near Clarkton, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says. It happened Jan. 16, was caught on camera, and involved a single-cab truck with dual wheels and a flat bed, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.