ST. PAULS — Lawmen are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Dynasty Mo’ette De’lois Jeffries was last seen Nov. 11 leaving her St. Pauls residence. She’s 5-foot-2, approximately 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen with Terry Blakey.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.