ELIZABETHTOWN — Members of the Bladen County Board of Education are being called into session on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

A release from the district office says the purpose of the meeting is “discussing and taking action on items related to the Tar Heel School Construction Project.”

The meeting is open to the public, and will be broadcast through the internet. Members of the public have to go to the district website or social media channels to gain access.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.