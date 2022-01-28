Trillium’s new CEO begins Tuesday; Wainwright retires

GREENVILLE — As Bladen County begins its association with Trilliuam Health Resources, it will do so with a new chief executive officer in place.

Leza Wainwright announced her retirement from the position, effective on Tuesday. Joy Futrell has been named as her successor.

A release from the Pitt County-based local management entity-managed care organization says Wainwright, who served in the capacity for seven years, has “overseen crucial transitions and key projects.” That includes Trillium’s birth from East Carolina Behavioral Health, and the addition of four counties to the catchment area, making 28 total and a population of over 1.5 million residents across more than 13,000 square miles.

Futrell has more than 31 years with Trilliam and East Carolina Behavioral Health. She’s been chief operating officer and executive vice president of business operations most recently. A release says, “her teams have received clean financial audits, and managed and implemented business plans for budgetary increases from $428,205,391 (fiscal year 2016) to $615,775,050 (fiscal year 2021).”

Bladen County is included in the catchment area beginning Tuesday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.