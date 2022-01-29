Free tax filing service available at Lumber River United Way

LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way has introduced the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which will help tax filers with income below $57,000 at no charge.

Margaret Crites, hired as the manager of the Community Engagement Program, is overseeing the initiative. The program links to the IRS and uses certified tax preparer volunteers to help participants. There is a brief interview, a portal account created, and tax documents scanned.

Following completion of the return, the taxpayer “can either log in to review/sign and have their return e-filed, or they can schedule an appointment to meet with someone to review their return,” a release says.

Filing electronically saves months on getting back returns; some from 2021 are still in processing at the IRS.

Lumber River United Way serves Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties.

For more information, go to lumberriveruw.org or call 910-739-4244.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.