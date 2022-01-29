FAYETTEVILLE — Cash patronage to be distributed to customer owners of Cape Fear Farm Credit is $31 million.

The agricultural lending cooperative’s Board of Directors said this should happen in early 2022. This ups the past 34 years’ distribution total to more than $331 million. The amount this year is a record.

The average interest rate, as a result, will drop to approximately 2.76 percent.

Nate Johnson is the chairman of the board. In a release, he said, “Over the last few years, the association has been able to pay record breaking patronages during pivotal times for agriculture. This record breaking patronage of $31 million dovetails last year’s record of $25.5 million.

“The last few years have been unique to say the least. Having the ability to deliver such strong levels of patronage is a reinforcement of the value our cooperative delivers to agriculture and the rural communities we serve.”

Evan Kleinhans is the chief executive officer of the Fayetteville-headquartered cooperative, which has a branch in Elizabethtown. In the release, he said, “The association continues to perform well and we are eager to return this record patronage dividend to our customer-owners in early March. We are passionate about serving our customer-owners and are proud to once again declare a record patronage.”

