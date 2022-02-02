RALEIGH — The route for riders in the 2022 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” has been set.

The 23rd annual cruise across the state will begin Oct. 1 and end Oct. 8, going from Lake Junaluska to Holden Beach. Overnight stays are planned in Hendersonville, Tryon, Belmont, Albemarle, Laurinburg and Whiteville.

Riders will average about 60 miles per day.

Registration will cap at 1,100. To get in, go to ncsports.org.

Prior to the big event in the fall, Cycle North Carolina hosts a Coastal Ride in Edenton on April 22-24, and the eighth annual Mountain Ride in Marshall on Aug. 5-7. Registration for each is also at ncsports.org.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.