Elizabethtown bank robbed; suspect caught after 10-mile chase

ELIZABETHTOWN — Justin Julius Milton was arrested Wednesday evening and charged in the robbery of First Citizens Bank on West Broad Street.

Milton faces charges that include common law robbery and trying to elude arrest. He was taken into custody after a chase of approximately 10 miles, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Milton was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center. Bail was set at $600,000.

Lawmen said he had stolen currency with him. The amount was not specified in the release.

The Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethtown Police Department, and the State Highway Patrol were involved in the capture.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.