Dr. Sylvia E. Johnson, a native of Elizabethtown, was appointed to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Dec. 21 by President Biden.

In a release, she said, “I am honored that President Biden nominated me and grateful that the Senate confirmed me. The President has entrusted me with what I consider to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to align my past experiences with my personal calling to ensure that workplaces remain safe and healthy for all workers.”

The board is an independent, nonregulatory federal agency that investigates the root causes of major chemical incidents. Johnson, daughter of the late Herbert and the late Annie Johnson, has spent the last two decades working in various aspects of workplace safety and health.

Johnson graduated from Tar Heel High School, did her undergraduate work at Fayetteville State, earned her master’s at Virginia Commonwealth, and her Ph.D. at Old Dominion.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.