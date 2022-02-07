ELIZABETHTOWN — Kate Wheeler, a visual arts teacher at Emereau: Bladen Charter School, was awarded an Ag In The Classroom grant from Bladen County Farm Bureau.

Albert Beatty, president of the agency, made the presentation.

Students will learn about ways they benefit from farmers in the state by lessons that teach them benefits they experience from food and other products produced by North Carolina farms, a release says. Funding will be used to support student learning by utilizing garden beds and outdoor compost bins.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.