ELIZABETHTOWN — Dylan Blake Burnett has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawmen say Burnett drove a silver BMW more than 100 mph. He was caught and faces several charges, among them driving while impaired, driving with revoked license and no registration. Bail was set at $7,500.

The State Highway Patrol, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Bladenboro Police Department and Chadbourn Police Department assisted in the capture.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.