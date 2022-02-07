BURGAW — Four County Electric Membership Corp., in partnership with the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program, is offering two scholarships to summer basketball camps for a rising sixth- or seventh-grader.

The girls selection will attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 19-22 at N.C. State University, and the boys selection will attend the Carolina Basketball School June 18-22 at UNC.

A release says, “The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities.”

To apply, go to ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps/.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.