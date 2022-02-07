ELIZABETHTOWN — Reports of positive cases for coronavirus in Bladen County have begun to trend downward, according to Monday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS says there have been 349 positive tests this month in the county, with one fatality. In January, there were 2,684 positive tests and 11 deaths. The rate of cases one week into the month is less than half of last month.

Since the worldwide pandemic began and the first case was reported here the night of April 2, 2020, Bladen has recorded 110 deaths and 8,995 positive tests. Statewide, DHHS said Monday there were 4,032 people hospitalized; deaths numbered 21,249 and the positive tests have reached 2,494,309.

The original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 10 deaths and 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 17 deaths and 964 positive tests in August, and 19 more fatalities in September. Omicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

Wednesday morning, on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 19 of 3,220 counties in the U.S. were not listed as high community transmission. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Jan. 30 to Saturday for case rate, and Jan. 28 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 61.3 percent (20,058) of the total population fully vaccinated and 77.9 percent (25,486) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.5 percent and 87.7 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census; fully vaccinated of total population would actually be 67.7 percent.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 2,986 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,490 in Bladenboro; 1,202 in Clarkton; 876 in East Arcadia; 496 in White Oak; 417 in Tar Heel; 239 in Council; and 194 in Kelly.

There are 41 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 37 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 519 deaths and 78,446 cases; Robeson has had 494 deaths and 38,761 cases; Columbus has had 251 deaths and 15,326 cases; Sampson has had 147 deaths and 17,569 cases; and Pender has had 109 deaths and 14,359 cases — a total of 1,520 deaths and 164,461 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.7 percent of the state’s deaths (1,630) and 7 percent of the cases (173,456).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (7,818) and 47.2 percent of the cases (1,177,158) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,473 deaths and 267,001 positive cases, Gaston County has had 714 deaths and 62,482 cases, Rowan County has had 537 deaths and 39,507 cases, Union County has had 428 deaths and 59,101 cases, Cabarrus County has had 428 deaths and 53,574 cases — a total of 3,580 deaths and 481,665 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 970 deaths and 274,956 cases, Johnston County has had 387 deaths and 55,590 cases, Durham County has had 291 deaths and 66,227 cases, and Orange County has had 119 deaths and 24,138 cases — a total of 1,767 deaths and 420,911 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 1,012 deaths and 110,512 cases, Forsyth County has had 708 deaths and 88,519 cases, Randolph County has had 378 deaths and 34,090 cases, and Davidson County has had 373 deaths and 41,461 cases — a total of 2,471 deaths and 274,582 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 76.6 million confirmed cases and 903,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 42.2 million.

There have been more than 5.7 million deaths worldwide and 396.3 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.