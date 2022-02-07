RALEIGH — Input to the inaugural North Carolina Flood Resiliency Blueprint is being sought by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Mitigation Services.

A release says this will be a “statewide watershed planning effort to establish a framework and tools to assist local communities in decision-making related to reducing flood risk and increasing resilience.”

Those who should look to help with development of this lan include vendors, stakeholders, nonprofits, and government entities.

A deadline of Feb. 24 has been set for responses, and an initital draft is to be forwarded by Dec. 31.

More information is available at deq.nc.gov.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.