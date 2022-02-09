ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets, food stands, and mobile food units.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Cypress Creek Grill, 98 percent, Garland, on Jan. 18.

• Benson’s Grill, 97 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 20.

• K&C Store & Grill, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 18.

• Hibachi Chinese, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 7.

• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 14.

• Tokyo Bistro, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 11.

• San Jose, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 4.

• Burger King, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 25.

• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 93.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 26.

• Que-T-Butts, 92 percent, Dublin, on Jan. 27.

• Fresh Foods No. 9, 90 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 5.

• Golden Run, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 7.

• The Log Cabin, 90 percent, Tar Heel, on Jan. 28.

• Red’s Deli, 83.5 percent, White Lake, on Jan. 6.

• Tienda Antojitos Lupita II, 85.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 13.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Fresh Foods, 94.5 percent, Clarkton, on Jan. 24.

The following are those grades for food stands:

• Fresh Foods No. 8 Deli, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 10.

• Burger Shack, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Jan. 12.

• Food Lion, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 14.

The following are those grades for mobile food units:

• Dowless Foods LLC, 91 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 19.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.