ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets, food stands, and mobile food units.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Cypress Creek Grill, 98 percent, Garland, on Jan. 18.
• Benson’s Grill, 97 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 20.
• K&C Store & Grill, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 18.
• Hibachi Chinese, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 7.
• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 14.
• Tokyo Bistro, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 11.
• San Jose, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 4.
• Burger King, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 25.
• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 93.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 26.
• Que-T-Butts, 92 percent, Dublin, on Jan. 27.
• Fresh Foods No. 9, 90 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 5.
• Golden Run, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 7.
• The Log Cabin, 90 percent, Tar Heel, on Jan. 28.
• Red’s Deli, 83.5 percent, White Lake, on Jan. 6.
• Tienda Antojitos Lupita II, 85.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 13.
The following are those grades for meat markets:
• Fresh Foods, 94.5 percent, Clarkton, on Jan. 24.
The following are those grades for food stands:
• Fresh Foods No. 8 Deli, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 10.
• Burger Shack, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Jan. 12.
• Food Lion, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Jan. 14.
The following are those grades for mobile food units:
• Dowless Foods LLC, 91 percent, Bladenboro, on Jan. 19.
