ELIZABETHTOWN — The number of schools and congregate living facilities on a state report remains unchanged, and more three fatalities have been recorded in Bladen County linked to COVID-19, according to published reports.

The Bladen County Health Department on Wednesday released a weekly update. Ten people are hospitalized out of 217 cases considered active. Since the pandemic began, there have been 113 deaths, 9,026 positive tests, and 8,696 recoveries.

Thursday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services added another 20 positive tests, making 400 for the month.

Statewide, DHHS said Thursday there were 3,686 people hospitalized; deaths numbered 21,580; and the positive tests have reached 2,518,195.

The original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 10 deaths and 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 17 deaths and 964 positive tests in August, and 19 more fatalities in September. Omicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

On the DHHS website, the Tuesday report on clusters and outbreaks included from Bladen County:

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, 12 staff members, 21 residents.

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 23 staff, 40 residents.

• West Bladen Assisted Living, seven staff, two residents.

• Bladen County Detention Center, no staff, six inmates.

• Bladenboro Primary, seven staff, 41 children.

• Elizabethtown Primary, four staff, 28 children.

• Dublin Primary, no staff, 15 children.

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, five staff, 38 children.

• Clarkton School of Discovery, one staff, 10 children.

• Bladenboro Middle, one staff, 47 children.

• Elizabethtown Middle, no staff, 22 children.

• West Bladen High, 10 staff, 39 children.

• East Bladen High, five staff, 29 children.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

Thursday morning, on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 30 of 3,220 counties in the U.S. were not listed as high community transmission. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Feb. 2 to Thursday for case rate, and Jan. 31 to Sunday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 61.4 percent (20,076) of the total population fully vaccinated and 78 percent (25,524) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.6 percent and 87.8 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census; fully vaccinated of total population would actually be 67.8 percent.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 18 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 3,003 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,505 in Bladenboro; 1,208 in Clarkton; 882 in East Arcadia; 500 in White Oak; 420 in Tar Heel; 239 in Council; and 195 in Kelly.

There are 42 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 37 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 10 in Clarkton; nine in East Arcadia; five in Tar Heel; four each in Council and White Oak; and one in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 524 deaths and 79,272 cases; Robeson has had 503 deaths and 39,177 cases; Columbus has had 251 deaths and 15,457 cases; Sampson has had 150 deaths and 17,761 cases; and Pender has had 110 deaths and 14,512 cases — a total of 1,538 deaths and 166,179 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.7 percent of the state’s deaths (1,651) and 6.9 percent of the cases (175,225).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (7,932) and 47.1 percent of the cases (1,187,160) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,496 deaths and 268,913 positive cases, Gaston County has had 726 deaths and 63,022 cases, Rowan County has had 540 deaths and 39,822 cases, Union County has had 439 deaths and 59,575 cases, Cabarrus County has had 436 deaths and 53,853 cases — a total of 3,637 deaths and 485,185 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 981 deaths and 277,817 cases, Johnston County has had 398 deaths and 56,130 cases, Durham County has had 294 deaths and 66,902 cases, and Orange County has had 119 deaths and 24,520 cases — a total of 1,792 deaths and 425,369 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 1,026 deaths and 111,250 cases, Forsyth County has had 720 deaths and 89,258 cases, Randolph County has had 384 deaths and 34,346 cases, and Davidson County has had 373 deaths and 41,752 cases — a total of 2,503 deaths and 276,606 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 77.2 million confirmed cases and 912,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 42.4 million.

There have been more than 5.7 million deaths worldwide and 404.4 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.