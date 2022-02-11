LUMBERTON — Merger is official for United Way of Bladen County and the Lumber River United Way.

The nonprofit that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community started rebranding on Feb. 1 a year ago. The decision to create a three-county regional organizational effort got off the ground in October 2020.

Bladen, Robeson and Hoke counties are served by Lumber River United Way.

“We are excited about the merger with Lumber River United Way. Our partnership for the 2021 Campaign showcased to United Way of Bladen County’s board of directors that a full merger was in the best interest of raising the critical funds needed to serve nonprofit partner agencies in Bladen County,” said Dr. Cathy Gantz, United Way of Bladen County board president.

The 2021 Campaign exceeded its goal of raising $20,000 in Bladen County. Partners include Bladen County 4-H, Families First, and the Foster Children’s Fund with Bladen County Department of Social Services. Future allocation applications will be made available in July.

In a release, the Lumber River United Way offered thanks to Bladen County Schools, Bladen County Government, Bladen County Community College for implementing employee giving campaigns and Cape Fear Heating & Cooling, BW Green Properties, and Elizabethtown Rotary Club for their financial support.

Johnny Robertson, the board president of Lumber River United Way and owner of John’s Fuel Service in Red Springs, said, “Merging with United Way of Bladen County enables us to connect with a broader audience, to continue to serve our collective impact, and to better position ourselves to serve underrepresented counties in southeastern North Carolina. This new partnership ultimately captures who we are today as we create a vibrant region where all our neighbors have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The Lumber River United Way Board of Directors will have Bladen County representation from Gantz and the Rev. Jason Williams. Other residents of the county are being recruited to serve on the board as well. Those interested can send a message to Tate Johnson, the executive director, at tjohnson@lumberriveruw.org.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.