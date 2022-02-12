ELIZABETHTOWN — One fatality and 32 more positive tests for COVID-19 were added for Bladen County on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services report concluding the week pushed the February totals to five deaths and 432 positive tests. Since the pandemic began, there have been 114 deaths, 9,058 positive tests, and 8,696 recoveries.

Statewide, DHHS said Friday there were 3,556 people hospitalized; deaths numbered 21,665; and the positive tests have reached 2,525,734.

The original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 10 deaths and 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 17 deaths and 964 positive tests in August, and 19 more fatalities in September. Omicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

The DHHS cluster and outbreak report released Tuesday includes three nursing homes, the county jail, and nine schools. The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings.

Saturday morning, on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 49 of 3,220 counties in the U.S. were not listed as high community transmission. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Feb. 4 to Thursday for case rate, and Feb. 2 to Tuesday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 61.4 percent (20,096) of the total population fully vaccinated and 78.1 percent (25,564) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.6 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census; fully vaccinated of total population would actually be 67.9 percent.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 3,009 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,506 in Bladenboro; 1,208 in Clarkton; 883 in East Arcadia; 501 in White Oak; 420 in Tar Heel; 239 in Council; and 195 in Kelly.

There are 42 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 37 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 10 in Clarkton; nine in East Arcadia; five in Tar Heel; four each in Council and White Oak; and two in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 524 deaths and 79,529 cases; Robeson has had 503 deaths and 39,253 cases; Columbus has had 251 deaths and 15,487 cases; Sampson has had 152 deaths and 17,850 cases; and Pender has had 111 deaths and 14,582 cases — a total of 1,541 deaths and 166,701 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.6 percent of the state’s deaths (1,655) and 6.9 percent of the cases (175,759).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (7,964) and 47.1 percent of the cases (1,190,327) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,501 deaths and 269,472 positive cases, Gaston County has had 729 deaths and 63,211 cases, Rowan County has had 541 deaths and 39,903 cases, Union County has had 444 deaths and 59,707 cases, Cabarrus County has had 436 deaths and 53,963 cases — a total of 3,651 deaths and 486,256 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 981 deaths and 278,746 cases, Johnston County has had 399 deaths and 56,259 cases, Durham County has had 294 deaths and 67,140 cases, and Orange County has had 120 deaths and 24,601 cases — a total of 1,794 deaths and 426,746 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 1,032 deaths and 111,548 cases, Forsyth County has had 728 deaths and 89,470 cases, Randolph County has had 384 deaths and 34,441 cases, and Davidson County has had 375 deaths and 41,866 cases — a total of 2,519 deaths and 277,325 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 77.6 million confirmed cases and 918,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 42.5 million.

There have been more than 5.8 million deaths worldwide and 408.9 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.