ELIZABETHTOWN — Ceremonial ribbon cutting was completed Friday morning for the Tipsy Toad Gallery on the property of the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

A significant contingent of patrons and elected officials were out for the ceremony, and enjoyed refreshments and a browse through the new shop at 218-B Aviation Parkway in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park. The shop has a sample of products from the adjacent winery and distillery, along with one-of-a-kind gifts.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.