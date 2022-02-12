BLADENBORO — Two juveniles were arrested on Friday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Lumberton and stopped by lawmen in Bladenboro. The vehicle wrecked and two suspects took off on foot. They were caught, a release says.

Names were not given due to their age.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Bladenboro Police Department and the State Highway Patrol were participants in bringing the youngsters in.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.