DUBLIN — Trustees of Bladen Community College meet in regular session next week on Tuesday.

The gathering takes place at 6 p.m. in the Page Center on the second floor, where seating is limited. Social distancing and wearing of face coverings is encouraged.

The college plans to air the meeting live on its YouTube channel.

More information is available from Missi Hester at 910-879-5502.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.