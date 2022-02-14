ELIZABETHTOWN — A regular meeting session of the Bladen County Board of Education takes place Tuesday evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public at the district office on U.S. 701. It will also be broadcast on the internet through the district’s YouTube channel.

The agenda includes an opportunity for board members to pay all employees a $1,000 bonus in April. Staff that are less than 100 percent would receive a prorated amount. Including employer Social Security and retirement benefits, the cost of $740,000 to fund the move would be paid through ESSER II funding.

Votes on face coverings and items related to the new school in Tar Heel are also on the docket. A closed session related to personnel is also scheduled.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.