ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten months for 10 years.

Bladen commissioners have come to agreement with significant input from various individuals and entities throughout the county to establish a strategic plan. The board unanimously approved the document that should serve as a guide through 2032.

First introduced in the county manager’s report in April of last year, the board moved swiftly despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan has statements for vision, mission and values, and focuses on six areas: environment and agriculture; healthy community; quality education; properous economy; safe and prepared community; community infrastructure, housing and transit.

Fountainworks was the firm tasked with assisting in building the plan.

“We’re one of the three-fastest growing states in the nation,” board Chairman Ray Britt said. “But we’ve lost 6,000 people in the last 30 years. So, we’ve got to get in line and get on the ball. Being within one hour to the ocean, we’re in a perfect locale and location to build our citizens and population back instead of lose. That’s what I want to work hard for.”

Greg Martin, the county manager, praised the work of the teams in each focus area and the board in general.

“Folks in our community have played an important role in the development of this plan,” he said. “I want to thank them. You all have worked hard on it as well. Thank you for that, and for taking the inititative to begin the process, and then seeing it through to the development.

“We’re excited to move forward to implement the aspects in the plan.”

The vision statement reads, “Bladen County will be a safe, welcoming community for our outdoor amenities and growing, rural atmosphere. We promote a vibrant economy, healthy and active lifestyles, and nurture a love of lifelong learning for all our diverse residents.”

The county’s mission “is dedicated to providing customer focused county services efficiently and responsibly.”

In its values, agreement was reached on seven aspects.

• Safety: Being proactive in our efforts to insure safe work environments.

• Integrity: Being honest, trustworthy, and forthright.

• Respect: Valuing people and treating them in a professional manner.

• Communication: Providing useful information in an effort to encourage and foster community involvement.

• Punctuality and Timeliness: Being prompt in daily activities and service to customers.

• Reliability: Consistently providing high quality services.

• Accountability: Being responsible stewards of public resources.

“That gives us a motivation drive to accomplish as much of it as we can,” Britt said. “The harmony and excitement of working together, and creation of accountability, is going to go a long way. It’ll get done. It’s a 10-year plan, but I’d love to see it done in five or six years.”

For each of the focus areas, there are goal statements attached. The subgroups were instrumental in crafting these.

• Environment and agriculture: Bladen will be a vibrant agriculture, forestry, and outdoor recreation community for all by educating our residents, encouraging greater economic development, and promoting sustainable practices.”

• Healthy community: Bladen County will become a healthy community through empowering citizens to lead life-long, healthy, active lifestyles by providing access to comprehensive, quality health care, and related resources.

• Quality education: Bladen County will commit to using all resources and stakeholders to engage all of our residents in order to foster the love of learning, encourage the exploration of different pathways toward college and/or career, and include personal development as life-long learners and productive citizens through our educational agencies.

• Prosperous economy: Bladen County will become a growing community with a diverse economy and workforce that attracts and grows businesses and industries while promoting a welcoming environment for all people to live, work and play.

• Safe and prepared community: Bladen County will continue to grow, adapt, and evolve Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement services to provide the highest level of service and protection to citizens by working in cooperation with communities to proactively identify and address areas of need.

• Community infrastructure, housing and transit: Bladen County will be a small but vibrant diverse rural community that utilizes innovative techniques along with collaborative partnerships and boasts the infrastructure required to sustain Industrial, Commercial and Residential growth.

Britt says anything that can be done to grow the county — from having children educated here return as adult leaders to bringing in new residents such as the senior population — needs to be done.

“We may have to restructure and juggle our pennies a little bit,” he said, “and evaluate what is the most important thing and chip off that list at the beginning as much as we can, but anything we can do” needs to be done.

Britt said his time on the board hasn’t been very long, but even as a citizen, he doesn’t remember the last time the county went into such an endeavor. He’s glad the board has now.

“This shows a positive outline and direction for our citizens,” he said. “We work at the pleasure of the voter, and I realize that. I think it’s a fantastic thing to have people who are educated in certain areas to serve on those committees because they are a part of our citizens as well.

“We just serve the people, and this is what the people want.”

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.