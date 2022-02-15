ELIZABETHTOWN — Above & Beyond Wellness and MedSpa held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday at 505 W. Broad St.

The business will offer a variety of wellness and medical treatments.

Sonya Hilburn, the owner and operator, and her staff welcomed dozens who came to celebrate alongside them and representatives from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. She has 20 years of experience in the health care field, and chose her staff based on experience and compassion.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.