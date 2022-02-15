DUBLIN — Applications to Bladen Early College High School are being accepted for rising freshmen and sophomores.

A release from the school, a part of the Bladen County Schools that operates on the campus of Bladen Community College, says the applications are available at the school office and the school’s website at bladen.k12.nc.us/bechs. Each middle school in the county also has applications.

The first class of graduating Nighthawks takes place this spring.

In a release, Principal Susan Cheshire says, “If you are a student that is passionate about learning with the intention of going to college or entering a career, we want you! We are looking for ways to change lives by creating opportunities.”

The applications are being accepted through March 31. An open house is March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., with parents of current students, and staff available to answer questions and provide tours.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.